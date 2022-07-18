Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,756 shares of company stock valued at $12,936,320. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $169.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.