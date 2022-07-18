Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,205 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

SCHC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

