Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $49,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.97. 26,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,278. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

