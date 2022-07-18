Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,844. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

