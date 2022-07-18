Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QAI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

QAI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. 382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

