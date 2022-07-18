SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Up 38.3% Over Last Week

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $57,083.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.61 or 0.05843693 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021429 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.
About SafeMoon Inu
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
