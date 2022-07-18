SafeBlast Hits 1-Day Volume of $84,854.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $596,536.56 and approximately $84,854.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,102.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.20 or 0.00530261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00254275 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005568 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

