Rupiah Token (IDRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $168,235.00

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $14.41 million and $168,235.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

