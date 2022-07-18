Rune Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $262,573.59 and $159.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.43 or 0.00089751 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,131.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.21 or 0.05951911 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001995 BTC.
Rune Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Buying and Selling Rune
