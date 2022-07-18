Rune Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $262,573.59 and $159.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.43 or 0.00089751 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,131.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.21 or 0.05951911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

