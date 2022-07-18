RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.50. RPC shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 3,556 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RES. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,997,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,801,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,289,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,997,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,801,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,289,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 253,015 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $2,312,557.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,236,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,140,769.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222 in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RPC by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 170.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of RPC by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.