Royal Bank of Canada Trims ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Target Price to €12.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.50 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($13.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a €13.25 ($13.25) price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.80 ($13.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

