Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$48.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.24.

Stelco Stock Up 1.5 %

Stelco stock opened at C$32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$56.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1.51.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

Stelco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Stelco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

