Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 5,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 848,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

ROVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

The stock has a market cap of $813.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth $134,541,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

