ROOBEE Hits Market Cap of $3.17 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $1.11 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009157 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 104.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00215802 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

