Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Rogers comprises 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Rogers worth $76,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.30. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,331. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.82. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

