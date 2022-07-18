Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.4 %
RMCF stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
