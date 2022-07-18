Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.4 %

RMCF stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.