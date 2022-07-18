Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,384.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,964.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 5.8 %

RKT stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,637,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

