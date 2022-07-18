Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $126,684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

