Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 929 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,001. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

