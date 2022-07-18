Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 203 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,345. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average is $237.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.