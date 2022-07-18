Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 191 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.2% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.32. 10,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

