Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases 824 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $92,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,756 shares of company stock worth $12,936,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.86. 86,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

