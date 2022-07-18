Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,199,000 after acquiring an additional 413,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.33.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.66. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

