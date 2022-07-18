Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $739,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,314,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

SO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.79. 59,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,091. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

