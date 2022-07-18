Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $396.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.