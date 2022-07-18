Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 361.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

BABA stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 364,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,909,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $282.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

