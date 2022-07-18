Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires 162 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $356.21. The stock had a trading volume of 128,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,980. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

