Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($68.98) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($74.10) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,680 ($67.55) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($58.28) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,352.31 ($63.66).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.3 %

LON:RIO traded up GBX 149.50 ($1.78) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,728.50 ($56.24). 1,617,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,296.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,527.93. The company has a market capitalization of £76.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 433.09. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($51.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.44).

Insider Activity

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($63.87), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($48,667.22).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.