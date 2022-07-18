Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,800 ($68.98) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($74.10) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($68.98) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,680 ($67.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,340.77 ($63.52).

LON:RIO traded up GBX 129 ($1.53) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,708 ($55.99). 2,289,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($51.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.44). The company has a market cap of £76.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,296.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,527.93.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($63.87), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($48,667.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

