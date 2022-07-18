Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,680 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,680 ($67.55) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($74.10) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($58.28) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,360 ($63.75).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,579 ($54.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £74.20 billion and a PE ratio of 418.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($51.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.44). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,296.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,527.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($63.87), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($48,667.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

