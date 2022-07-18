Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RIGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

