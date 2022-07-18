Rewardiqa (REW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $14,101.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004272 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00116513 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com.

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

