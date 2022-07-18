Revolution Populi Reaches Market Cap of $18.08 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $57,275.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,573.34 or 1.00084933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

