Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/12/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $37.00.

7/11/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $39.00.

7/1/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $47.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $37.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,038. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,018,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

