Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Conagra Brands (CAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) recently:

7/15/2022 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00.

7/8/2022 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

CAG stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $33.72. 127,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,068. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Conagra Brands Inc alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.