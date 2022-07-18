Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.00

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.
Renishaw Stock Down 20.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.77.
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
