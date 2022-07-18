renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits Market Capitalization of $210,488.91

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $210,488.91 and $13.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 860.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.59 or 0.04546378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00021194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001787 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

