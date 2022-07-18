Render Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.84 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Render Token has a market cap of $144.95 million and $14.84 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

