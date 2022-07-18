Refinable Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,153.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Refinable has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $226,153.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,131.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.21 or 0.05951911 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001995 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
