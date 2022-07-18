Refinable Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,153.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Refinable has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $226,153.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,131.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.21 or 0.05951911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

