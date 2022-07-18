Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Recruiter.com Group

In related news, CFO Judy Krandel bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,902 shares of company stock worth $80,349. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recruiter.com Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Recruiter.com Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.69.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 208.02%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

Featured Stories

