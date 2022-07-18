Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 1,012,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.1 days.

Recruit Trading Up 2.0 %

Recruit stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.24. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, analysts predict that Recruit will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

