Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €20.90 ($20.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/14/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €20.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($36.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/13/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($28.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/12/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($28.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €20.90 ($20.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/7/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €31.00 ($31.00) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

7/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €21.50 ($21.50) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($27.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/4/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €41.00 ($41.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/4/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.00 ($33.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/1/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €37.00 ($37.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €41.00 ($41.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/27/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €25.50 ($25.50) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/25/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.00 ($33.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/20/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €35.50 ($35.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.80 ($0.80) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €19.88 ($19.88). The company had a trading volume of 835,551 shares. Evonik Industries AG has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($32.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.58.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

