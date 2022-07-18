Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BNP Paribas (BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($62.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.30 ($64.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/11/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/5/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €66.00 ($66.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

7/5/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($62.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €65.00 ($65.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/20/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($63.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/20/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($62.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/20/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.30 ($64.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/17/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €65.00 ($65.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/9/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($63.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/25/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €66.00 ($66.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

BNP stock traded up €0.47 ($0.47) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €41.58 ($41.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($69.17). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.85.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

