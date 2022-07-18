RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at RealNetworks

In other news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 128,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealNetworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RealNetworks Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RNWK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.58. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,342. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%.

RealNetworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Articles

