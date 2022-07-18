Realio Network One Day Volume Hits $493,598.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $181,483.25 and approximately $493,598.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,095.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.93 or 0.05808969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10.

Buying and Selling Realio Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

