RealFevr Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded up 11% against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $25,448.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 860.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.59 or 0.04546378 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00021194 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001787 BTC.
RealFevr Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
