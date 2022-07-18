Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.81. 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. On average, analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

