Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,819 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 261,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,924,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA GMF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
