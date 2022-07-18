Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $43.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 15.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $43,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,470,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.22. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

