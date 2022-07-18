Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 0.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. 10,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

