Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 0.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. 10,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

